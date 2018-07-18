Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard on Wednesday apologized for failing to notify City-Parish Council members of his plans to withdraw from a partnership with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“I have learned a lesson, politically speaking. I have to admit that,” Aguillard said at a meeting of the council’s police liaison committee. “It’s absolutely on me.”

News last week that Aguillard would terminate the Police Department’s participation in the narcotics division of Lafayette Metro Investigations, to the chagrin of Sheriff Mark Garber, surprised liaison committee members.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

+7 Lafayette police chief wants to withdraw from task force amid tensions with sheriff A strained workforce is the primary reason Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard wants to withdraw from a joint task force with the Lafayette …

Aguillard told committee members Wednesday he had intended to inform them once he finalized plans with Garber. But KATC on Friday published Aguillard’s July 11 letter to Garber, along with Garber’s response the next day, in which Garber accused Aguillard of “taking a step backwards.”

While Aguillard was contrite toward council members, he maintained his position that the narcotics task force is too distracting and expensive for the department. The 10 city officers participating in the task force spend about half their time the outside city limits, at a time when the department is 18 officers short of the budgeted amount, Aguillard said.

Aguillard said he’s been forced to pull detectives and others from other specialized units to maintain street patrols.

“At this time, it just simply doesn’t make any sense anymore to have my officers, Lafayette PD officers, working outside city limits,” Aguillard said.

What’s more, he said, the department is spending $50,000 in insurance specifically related to the task force.

Beyond the day-to-day concerns, Aguillard said he’s been met with a “closed mind” when proposing new investigative approaches to the Sheriff’s Office. As an example, he said, Garber disagreed with his suggestion to explore making homicide cases out of fatal drug overdoses.

Asked for comment on the disagreement over drug-related death investigations, Sheriff's Office spokesman John Mowell provided a May 16 letter from Garber to Aguillard in which Garber explains that Metro narcotics investigators are not certified to investigate homicides.

Metro agents in the past have occasionally supported death investigations by gathering drug-related evidence and providing it a lead investigator, Garber wrote in his letter. Garber noted numerous recent investigations in which those roles had blurred, with Metro narcotics agents left complete death investigations on their own.

Metro has existed in some form for about three decades, with the most recent iteration established in a 2012 agreement between city-parish government and the Sheriff’s Office. It consists of two investigative units: narcotics and crime scenes. Aguillard wants to continue cooperating on crime scenes while dissolving the narcotics team. He said he hasn’t yet spoken with Garber about that.

Mowell said the Sheriff's Office will evaluate its options with regard to crime-scene cooperation.

The 2012 agreement calls for an equal number of city police officers and sheriff’s deputies to staff each unit, and for the city-parish and Sheriff’s Office to contribute the same amount of money. Aguillard said Wednesday that the narcotics unit is staffed with 10 city officers and eight sheriff’s deputies.

The city-parish and Sheriff’s Office each contributed $80,000 to the Metro budget in 2017, with more than $100,000 also coming from forfeitures, according to the most recently available audit.

Aguillard tried to assure council members that he and Garber remain on good terms, despite the disagreement over narcotics investigations.

“I could see the sheriff was a little upset, but I think in time, he’s going to come around to at least acknowledging that I have a point of view as well and that it’s legitimate,” Aguillard said.