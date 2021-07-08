A 13-year-old is hospitalized with serious injuries after a hit-and-run that occurred July 4.
The incident took place in the 1300 block of Mouton street, Opelousas, between the hours of 9:30 to 10 p.m. July 4. The only description given was that the vehicle was a light-colored, four-door sedan, according to police.
The 13-year-old is being treated at a hospital in Baton Rouge.
The Opelousas Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating the individual responsible for the hit-and-run.
Opelousas Police urge anyone with any information related to the hit and run incident to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous.