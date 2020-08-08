crime scene tape stock
Advocate file photo

Family members have identified the cyclist killed in a Friday morning crash in Iberia Parish.

The man, 45-year-old Paul Anthony Provost of New Iberia, was struck from behind by a 2003 Ford Escape while biking in the outer westbound lane of La. 14 near La. 676 around 1 a.m. Friday. Provost was ejected from his red Raleigh mountain trail bike and later pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office, a statement from Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen said.

Troopers ruled out intoxication on the part of the driver. Provost’s bike was not equipped with front or back lights, he said.

