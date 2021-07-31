Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin was shot in the back and hospitalized while performing at an event in Colfax, Louisiana, his wife said in a statement on Facebook.
Ardoin was performing as the Friday headliner at Zydeco Bike Fest when he was shot in the back. Ardoin’s wife, Kerri, posted on his official Facebook page at 3:36 a.m. Saturday and said he was struck on his right side while performing.
“Doctors said thankfully he’s a built guy. The bullet didn’t penetrate his lung and stopped near his ribs...Please keep him in your prayers and will update you all later!” she wrote.
The shooting happened in Colfax, Louisiana at Louisiana Mudfest, an ATV and mudding park where the weekend festival was being held. Ardoin was slated as the Friday headliner, with Lil Nate and the Zydeco Big Timers scheduled to perform Saturday night. Lil Nate posted on Facebook Saturday morning that his group was canceling their performance.
The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement they responded to the park overnight after receiving reports of multiple people shooting into a crowd. They said two people were struck by the gunfire and suffered moderate injuries, including a 14-year-old child.
The law enforcement agency said hundreds of vehicles attempted to leave at once as people fled in panic. Two people armed with guns were arrested as they attempted to escape by jumping on the running boards of a moving vehicle. The arrestees’ identities were not released by police and it was not confirmed if they were the accused shooters who injured Ardoin and the unidentified child.