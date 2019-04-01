The suspect in a double homicide in Carencro on Saturday night is not cooperating with law enforcement, and authorities have not established a motive.
The shooting occurred inside the French Colony apartment complex during a social gathering to celebrate the return of one of the victims from overseas military service, Carencro Police Chief David Anderson said Monday. The group of approximately eight people inside the apartment all knew one another, Anderson said.
The suspect, 20-year-old Jeremy Edwards of Church Point, allegedly pulled out a gun without warning and fired two fatal shots — one at Dustin Wiltz, the other at Adam Williamson, both of whom were also 20 years old, according to police. Anderson said police have not determined who the celebration was meant to honor, although Wiltz is an electrician with the U.S. Army National Guard, according to his Facebook page.
Anderson said police do not know why Edwards allegedly shot the two victims without warning. There was no altercation beforehand, and the suspect allegedly fired the shots as soon as he pulled out the gun, Anderson said.
“He didn’t say anything prior to it,” Anderson said. “It looks like the two victims are the only ones harmed or threatened.”
April McCrea, who lives directly above the apartment where the shooting occurred, said the unit below her was quiet that evening and she was unaware that several people were there. McCrea said two women live in the apartment.
McCrea said she heard the two shots in rapid succession, then came outside and saw a man with short dreadlocks walk away from the apartment and leave in a truck. Edwards has short dreadlocks in his mugshot.
The man was not in a hurry, McCrea said.
“He wasn’t running. He walked calmly, like he didn’t do nothing,” McCrea said.
In addition to two counts of first-degree murder, Edwards faces armed robbery and vehicle theft charges for allegedly taking the keys to the truck he left in from another person at the apartment. He then allegedly led police on a chase and crashed into a tree on Acorn Drive, where he was apprehended.
