Three people and a dog were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard Saturday morning after their boat began taking on water about 25 nautical miles south of Morgan City.
The Coast Guard’s New Orleans sector received a distress call around 4:30 a.m. Saturday that the fishing vessel Tiger Lilly was taking on water. An aircrew in an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter that was launched from New Orleans reached the sinking boat around 6:20 a.m. and hoisted the three individuals and dog from the ship, a Coast Guard release said.
They were taken to the airport in Patterson, where emergency medical services were waiting. One person was treated for mild hypothermia, but all were in stable condition as of Saturday afternoon.
Scott Talbot, the search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard District Eight, encouraged fishermen and other boaters to outfit their vessels with an emergency position-indicating radio beacon and very high frequency radio in case of such emergencies.
“The people aboard the Tiger Lilly having a VHF radio was crucial in this search and rescue. The aircrews were able to safely find and hoist the people and dog and transported them to local EMS,” he said.