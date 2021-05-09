Four people were injured in an explosion Saturday afternoon during a crawfish boil in a Krotz Springs neighborhood, KATC reports.
St. Landry Parish President Jesse Bellard told KATC that four people were airlifted to hospitals — two to Lafayette, one to Baton Rouge and one to Opelousas — with varying injuries. One person had burns on 30 to 40% of the body, and another suffered internal damage, according to Bellard. The extent of their injuries remains unknown, he said.
Bellard said the explosion, which took place just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Todd Avenue, happened when someone opened a shed where a propane tank was leaking near a pot of boiling crawfish.
Two of the four people injured were St. Landry Parish District 1 firefighters attending the crawfish boil while off duty, according to a Facebook post by Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier.