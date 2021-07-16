A Rayne man previously arrested for soliciting a minor for sex was again arrested Friday after another juvenile victim was identified, Louisiana State Police says.
Julian “Trey” Aucoin III, 37, was arrested and booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on a count of sexual battery of a juvenile under 13 years of age, a statement from Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said.
Aucoin was previously arrested April 16 on a count each of indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor after investigators determined Aucoin was sending sexually explicit messages to a juvenile and later had sexual contact with the minor. Following that arrest, investigators identified and interviewed other potential victims.