Advertising for a new Lafayette Police chief is underway.
The position has been posted on national search boards, Jamie Angelle, chief communications officer for Lafayette Consolidated Government, said Tuesday. The Police Association of Lafayette Local 905 posted on its Facebook page Tuesday a link to the notice on PoliceOne.com.
The position became vacant Jan. 6, the day Josh Guillory was sworn in as mayor-president. He had encouraged Chief Toby Aguillard, appointed by Guillory's predecessor Joel Robideaux in 2017, to resign or be fired. Aguillard in December said he was blind-sided by Guillory's demand and would fight his dismissal. But on Jan. 6, he agreed to leave in exchange for a $70,000 settlement.
The Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board on Wednesday is expected to approve postings of the job opening, Allison Schexnayder, secretary, said, although the PoliceOne.com notice was posted March 4.
Applications will be accepted through March 31. Applicants must be cleared by the civil service board before taking the police chief test, Schexnayder said.
Bridgette Dugas, police department public information officer, said applicants will be interviewed by Guillory, based upon test scores . The civil service board, she said, is not involved in interviewing or selecting the police chief.
The Lafayette Police chief position pays $101,701-$125,729 a year, according to the job posting.
Applicants must be at least 20 years old, have at least a bachelor's degree or been employed with the Lafayette Police Department as a commissioned officer prior to Oct. 18, 1979, and still be employed with the department without discontinuation of employment. Applicants also may have 10 years of experience with a law enforcement agency similar in size to LPD or larger than the LPD, which has more than 260 commissioned officers and 60 non-commissioned employees.
Also on Wednesday, the civil service board is expected to consider extending by 90 days the term of interim Police Chief Scott Morgan, who was appointed to temporarily replace Aguillard while a national search is conducted for a permanent replacement. Morgan's interim appointment expires soon and must be renewed, Schexnayder said. He has more than 25 years of experience with the department and said he will not apply for the permanent job.
Deputy Police Chief Reginald Thomas has indicated he will apply for the chief's position. Guillory announced recently he will eliminate the deputy police chief position, which would force Thomas to take a demotion and cut in pay. Thomas was appointed interim chief by Robideaux during the search for a new chief after the retirement of Jim Craft in 2016 but could not apply for the permanent post because he lacked a bachelor's degree. He has since earned that degree.