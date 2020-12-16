An 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested in a Sunday shooting death in Iberia Parish.
Richard Perez, 18, and an unnamed 15-year-old boy were arrested Tuesday; Perez on counts of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and the juvenile on a count of second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Liam McDuff, Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Katherine Breaux said in a statement.
The Daily Iberian reports that McDuff was a Catholic High-New Iberia graduate and current LSU student.
The shooting happened in the 3100 block of Sugar Oaks Road in Iberia Parish on Sunday during a private gathering. McDuff was found suffering from a single gunshot wound and later died at the Iberia Medical Center, the statement said.
Perez was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail while the juvenile was taken to a juvenile facility. Additional arrests in the fatal shooting are possible, Breaux said.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711.