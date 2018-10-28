Four people — two adults and two juveniles — have been arrested following a fatal shooting Friday in Duson.
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office said Sunday afternoon that all four suspects were arrested on first-degree murder.
The two adults are Dontrell Clark and Zyshonne Rubin, both 18. Authorities are not releasing the names of the other two suspects because they're juveniles.
Ethan Smith, 29, was found shot Friday night outside of his home in the Pecan Acres Mobile Home Village, near the intersection of Toby Mouton Road and Carroll Lane, according to KATC-TV.
Smith was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Duson Police requested that the Lafayette Parish sheriff's deputies take over the investigation.