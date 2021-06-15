A 2-year-old died in a hot car in Iberia Parish on Monday, KATC-TV reported.
Iberia Parish Sheriff's detectives are investigating the death, which happened Monday afternoon around 2 p.m., a spokeswoman said.
Deputies were called to the 700 block of Fox Road, and found a two-year-old boy left inside a vehicle for an extended period of time.
The child was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office.
The case was turned over to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Bureau of Investigation for further investigation.