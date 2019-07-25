A traffic stop by Lafayette police Tuesday led to the arrest of a Houma man and the seizure of drugs with a street value over $650,000.
About 1 a.m. Tuesday, Lafayette Police stopped a vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 near mile marker 103.
During a search of the vehicle, about 3,058 grams of crystal methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $611,600 and 508 grams of cocaine with a street value of $50,800 were recovered.
Mark Vincent, 50, of Houma, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics.