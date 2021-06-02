A Lafayette mother is raising concerns about child safety and stranger danger after she says a man attempted to kidnap her son at Girard Park.
On Facebook, the woman, Lauren Nichole, wrote that she was at the park on Sunday with her 3-year-old son and 11-year-old niece when a man approached as the children were walking from the fenced-in playground to a pavilion where Lauren Nichole was sitting. The mother wrote that the man stepped from behind a tree and approached the children, offering her 3-year-old candy that was in his vehicle.
Lauren Nichole said that her son was enthusiastic at the offer of candy and approached the man but her niece stepped in, secured the younger child and began backing away. The man made the same candy offer to the 11-year-old, but she refused and began screaming, which caused the man to flee, the woman said.
“Please don’t let your kids go to the park alone ever. This happened with us like 30 feet away. I have been crying so much that I just have a migraine. So stressed out,” the mother wrote on her post.