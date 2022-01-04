A teenager has been arrested in connection with a fatal New Year’s Eve shooting in St. Landry Parish.
The boy, 15, was arrested Tuesday on counts of second-degree murder and juvenile in possession of a handgun in the shooting death of a Washington man. The teen was transported to the Lafayette Parish Juvenile Detention Center, where he is being housed, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Deputies responded to the 300 block of East Saint Mitchell Street in Washington around 11:50 p.m. on Friday after reports that a man had been shot. The victim was identified as 38-year-old Keith Adam Joseph of Washington, the agency said.
Witnesses informed deputies Joseph was having an argument with the teen when the boy shot Joseph once in the chest. The 15-year-old fled the scene before deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office statement said.