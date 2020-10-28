The Lafayette NAACP reiterated demands for transparency, accountability and community oversight in local policing Wednesday while standing alongside the families of two men injured and killed during altercations with area law enforcement.
Local NAACP leaders stood alongside the families of 32-year-old Nathaniel McCoy, who died in June 2018, days after being tased by Carencro Police Department officers, and Curtis Francis, a 28-year-old shot by Lafayette police officers during an arrest in July who is now paralyzed, and reiterated demands for police progress.
Marja Broussard, Lafayette NAACP president, said recent incremental progress by the Lafayette Police Department, specifically their recent revision of the department’s use of force policy, has been encouraging, but more is needed to “restore trust and integrity.”
Community leaders still want to see the installation of an independent community oversight board for local law enforcement, the release of video evidence in police use of force incidents and the adoption of policies outlined in the President's Task Force on 21st Century Policing, drafted under President Barack Obama, she said.
In the meantime, they’re focused on elevating the voices of families impacted by police brutality and use of force, she said. Beginning in November, a support group for families will meet at Imani Temple #49 the second Monday of every month at 7 p.m.
“The NAACP joins these families in their cries for justice. Justice comes in many ways. Closure is justice. Responsibility is justice. Reform is justice. Apology is justice. Peace is justice,” Broussard said.
The families of McCoy and Francis raised similar issues — little communication with law enforcement and the district attorney’s office around their loved ones’ cases, lack of evidence made available to families while investigators say the cases are in process and little sense of accountability to families in the aftermath.
Sharmaine Mallet, mother of McCoy’s daughter, Brianna McCoy, and Kateland Anderson, mother of McCoy’s son, Nathaniel McCoy Jr., are jointly suing the involved police officers, Police Chief David Anderson and the City of Carencro in federal court for damages and alleging his civil rights were violated in the incident that preceded his death.
McCoy died June 17, 2018, following several days on life support after he was tased by Carencro police officers. Court documents filed on behalf of law enforcement and the city say officers responded to Guilbeau Street to calls of an incoherent naked man knocking over trash cans and ripping up mail boxes.
The officers claim McCoy fought officers when they attempted to handcuff him and their use of tasers fell within policy. The court documents say McCoy was tased 10 times in 2 minutes and 40 seconds as officers attempted to subdue him. Lab reports commissioned during a Louisiana State Police investigation reported McCoy was on methamphetamines and PCP at the time of the arrest.
McCoy’s mother, Sandra McCoy Comeaux, said her son was “having an issue that night” but it wasn’t grounds for officers to use the level of force they did or to treat him with disregard in the aftermath, when she says they left him lying on the ground handcuffed without prompt medical assistance. In the lawsuit, officers claim they repeatedly checked McCoy’s pulse and breathing before an ambulance arrived.
Comeaux’s statement echoes arguments made on behalf of Mallet and Anderson in the civil lawsuit.
Comeaux said details of McCoy’s death were brought before a grand jury and dismissed in 2019, but she wasn’t notified until after the fact. The grieving mother said she’s become more vocal about his death in recent months because she’s unsatisfied with the level of transparency around the investigation into McCoy’s death and wants the incident to be reconsidered.
“He’s not here to fight for himself so I will speak for him and fight for him. My son Nathaniel McCoy’s life matters,” Comeaux said.
Few details are available about Francis’ shooting. Louisiana State Police is investigating the shooting and troopers said in a statement that Francis was pulled over for a traffic stop around 5:30 p.m. July 15 and fled on foot. Officers pursued him near the area of St. Bernadette Drive where troopers say an altercation took place between officers and Francis before he was shot.
On July 27, Francis was released from an area hospital and taken into custody. Court records show he was ultimately charged with two counts of attempted-first degree murder, two counts of assault by drive-by shooting, a count of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault on a police officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Francis is accused in July 6 and July 13 drive-by shooting incidents.
Jessica Francis, Curtis Francis’ mother, said officials have been opaque about the situation surrounding her son. She said there are conflicting details about her son’s arrest, with her son maintaining he was surrendering at the time he was shot. She said officers also did not promptly call for medical help and a family member present called for an ambulance after he was shot.
The mother also said her son suffered burns on his leg from being left on the hot cement for an extended period. He’s still receiving treatment for those wounds, family said.
Curtis Francis is currently detained at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel and family members weren’t informed he was being moved from the hospital to an out-of-town detention facility until the move was complete, Jessica Francis said. She had to make multiple calls, including to Acadian Ambulance, to determine where her son was transported, she said.
The mother said two bullets remain inside her son’s body and he is largely confined to his bed. With Curtis Francis out of town, and out of reach besides phone calls, it’s difficult to ensure he’s receiving the care and therapy he needs, the family said.
“He’s not an animal. I want my child to come home. I want justice and I want the truth about why the police shot my child,” Jessica Francis said.