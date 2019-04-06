Two people are dead after two fatal crashes in St. Landry Parish in 24 hours.
On Friday, 66-year-old Joseph Arabie of Eunice was killed when his 2001 GMC Yukon was struck from behind while traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 190. The accident happened near the intersection with state Highway 752 around 7:45 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesman Thomas Gossen said.
Arabie, who was driving, was killed when the Yukon ran off the road and rolled over before coming to rest in a ditch on the south side of the highway. Arabie was wearing a seat belt but sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, Gossen said in a release.
An adult passenger and three juveniles were also in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The adult and one of the juveniles sustained moderate injuries, he said.
Troopers arrested the other driver, 52-year-old Troy St. Ann of Church Point, after suspicions of impaired driving. St. Ann refused to submit to a breath sample at the scene and troopers obtained a warrant to take a toxicology sample, Gossen said.
St. Ann was not injured. It’s unclear if he was wearing a seat belt during the crash, Gossen said.
St. Ann was arrested on counts of vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injuring and unlawful refusal to submit to a chemical test and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.
Early Saturday, a teenage pedestrian was struck and killed on U.S. Highway 190 near Front Street.
Gossen identified the teen killed as 16-year-old John Richard of Port Barre. He said troopers received the call around 12:30 a.m. Richard was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Gossen said the teenager was walking near the center line of the highway’s eastbound lanes when 46-year-old Christopher Barker of Melville struck him. Barker was unable to avoid Richard, who was wearing dark clothing in an area with no street lights, the release said.
Toxicology samples were taken from Richard and Barker submitted a breath sample. Barker’s test showed no signs of impairment, Gossen said.
Both crashes remain under investigation.