A murder defendant in Iberia Parish accused of attacking his child’s bus driver while out on bond pleaded guilty to the assault on Monday.

Travis Layne Jr. pleaded guilty to second-degree battery, aggravated obstruction of a highway and battery of a school teacher for the February attack before District Judge Anthony Saleme. In exchange for his plea, additional charges of terrorizing and criminal trespass were waived, 16th Judicial Assistant District Attorney Alister Charrier said.

The prosecutor said the battery charge carries up to eight years in prison, the obstruction charge up to 15 years and the battery of a school teacher charge up to 5 years. Layne’s sentence will be at the discretion of Saleme; a sentencing date is pending and a pre-sentence investigation is underway, Charrier said.

Layne and 29-year-old Neshana Collins are accused of boarding their daughter’s bus and confronting the driver before choking her and punching her in the head and face, causing bruises and abrasions to her arms and face. The altercation happened at the intersection of Yvonne and Zez streets around 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 26, the New Iberia Police Department said.

The parents accused the bus driver of roughly handling their child while reprimanding her, but video surveillance on the bus did not show the driver touching the child, New Iberia Police spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said.

Charrier said Collins’ case is being reviewed for formal charges and an indictment is pending.

A month before the incident, Layne was released from jail on a reduced bond.

Layne was in custody on charges of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, principal to aggravated criminal damage to property and principal to illegal discharge of a firearm in the death of 17-year-old Garon Lewis, a New Iberia Senior High School senior shot to death in a vehicle near the intersection of Audrey and Rene streets in New Iberia on Aug. 16. 2019.

Garon was the youngest child of Iberia Parish School Board member Raymond “Shoe-do” Lewis. Layne is one of seven defendants charged in his homicide case.