A second suspect was arrested for providing a false alibi for a New Iberia murder suspect, police said.
Keisha Lashawn Perro, 44, was arrested Thursday in an ongoing investigation into a March 18 shooting in the 200 block of CV Jackson Drive that injured an infant, the child’s mother and three other people, New Iberia Police Capt. Leland Laseter said in a statement.
Amiri Benoit and Mactori Doucet were arrested in Texas on counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and other charges in the case in early April.
Perro is accused of knowingly submitting a false alibi for Amiri Benoit to detectives in sworn and notarized statements, Laseter said. Detectives determined collected evidence disproved the falsified alibi Perro and a second suspect, Jaleshia Butler, submitted, he said.
The 44-year-old was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on seven counts of accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder and counts of obstruction of justice, criminal mischief and filing false public records. Butler was arrested on the same charges in May.