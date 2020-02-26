A Melville man is in critical condition at a Lafayette hospital after being shot Tuesday, KATC reports.
Melville Police Chief Anthony Moreau said the shooting happened at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Street and Dodge Street on Tuesday evening. The victim was shot in the leg and airlifted to a Lafayette hospital where he remains in critical condition.
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation.
Moreau said the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the victim and an unnamed suspect. The suspect had not been arrested as of Wednesday morning.