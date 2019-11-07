A 23-year-old man is recovering after being shot in Lafayette Wednesday night, police say.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition Wednesday but by Thursday afternoon was listed as stable, a statement from Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said. The shooting happened around 6:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of E. Vermilion St.
Officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound outside a residence.
No arrests have been made in the investigation, Dugas said. Anyone with information is urged to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.