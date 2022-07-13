A call about two unconscious people led to a high-speed chase through Lafayette on Tuesday.
Lafayette Police responded to a call about two unconscious individuals in a vehicle at 6:03 a.m. Tuesday at a gas station on Evangeline Thruway.
When police and other first-responders arrived they found the two people and suspected they had overdosed.
After Narcan was administered to the driver, medics began to assist the unresponsive passenger, who fell out of the car. The driver woke up, was startled to see officers, and fled the scene.
While trying to escape, the driver rammed into several vehicles including the officers' vehicle, the Acadian Ambulance unit and a bystander's vehicle as well. The driver fled at a high speed toward Maurice while police pulled back.
The driver eventually turned back around where he was apprehended by the Lafayette Police department. The driver and passenger have not been identified.