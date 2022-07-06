A retired State Fire Marshal’s Office K-9 officer who found key physical evidence in the arsons of three St. Landry Parish Baptist churches in 2019 has passed away.
Retired K-9 officer Monty, a 12-year-old golden Labrador, died peacefully on Tuesday, State Fire Marshal’s Office spokesperson Ashley Rodrigue said in a statement. Monty joined the state agency in 2012 and retired in July 2020.
“Monty was my friend, buddy and partner,” his handler Lt. Brian Mashon said. “I am going to miss him until we meet again.”
Monty’s keen nose and accelerant detection training played a key role recovering evidence in the burnings of St. Mary, Greater Union and Mt. Pleasant Baptist churches in late March and early April 2019 – a story that garnered national attention.
Monty was responsible for sniffing out a charred Scepter-branded gasoline can among the rubble of one of the churches, which helped investigators tie the arsonist, Holden Matthews, to the scene of all three fires. Investigators narrowed down where the can was sold and found video footage of Matthews purchasing the can and other implements used in the arsons hours before the first fire.
Matthews eventually pleaded guilty to federal and state charges and was sentenced to 25 years in prison in both the state and federal cases, with the sentences running concurrently.
Aside from his work on the church fires case, the Labrador played an important investigatory role in notable cases including a suspicious fatal fire in St. Helena Parish and an intentionally set fire at an occupied apartment complex in Slidell where children had to be rescued.
Monty’s work took him across the state, but he and Mashon primarily served in south Louisiana, Rodrigue said.
Before he was a fire marshal K-9, Monty served as a guide dog for the visually impaired through the Guiding Eyes Foundation in New York. From there, he was certified as an accelerant detection K-9 through the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and went to work for the State Fire Marshal’s Office, she said.
Monty’s recognition in the field extended beyond the state.
In 2017, Monty beat out a field of over 50 K-9 officers from around the country to receive the ATF’s “Top Dog” award at the Accelerant Detection Canine Recertification program in New Orleans, which was co-hosted by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office and the ATF.
“Monty was a special dog and contributed so much to the success of this agency, not only in crime-solving, but in our public education efforts, both of which saved lives,” said State Fire Marshal Chief Dan Wallis. “Monty will be greatly missed and always remembered for his stellar service to the people of Louisiana.”