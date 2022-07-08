Two Lafayette parents have been arrested after a child was brought to a local hospital suffering from malnourishment.
Wilson Soto, 31, and Lila Rivera, 30, were arrested Friday and each booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. An investigation was launched into the parents after a 5-year-old child was brought to a local hospital underweight and extremely malnourished, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services filed a complaint after the child was brought to the hospital. Detectives determined “the child’s parents neglected to provide the child with adequate food and medical attention, which resulted in her condition,” Green said in a statement.
According to state law, second-degree cruelty to a juvenile is “ intentional or criminally negligent mistreatment or neglect by anyone over the age of seventeen to any child under the age of seventeen which causes serious bodily injury or neurological impairment to that child.”
If convicted, the crime carries a maximum prison sentence of 40 years.