A 26-year-old Breaux Bridge woman was arrested Tuesday for causing a fatal crash that killed two people in December.
Caitlyn Hebert was booked on a count each of turning left at an intersection and driving without a license, and two counts each of vehicular homicide and vehicular negligent injuring. Hebert was arrested by Louisiana State Police troopers and booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Chayce Gobert, 26, and Gannon Sam, 21, both of Breaux Bridge, died from injuries sustained when Hebert’s 2018 Honda Accord was struck by a 2018 Ram pickup truck around 11 p.m. Dec. 15. The crash happened while Hebert was attempting to turn left onto Clayton Castille Road from La. 347 and turned into the path of the truck.
Toxicology reports determined Hebert was impaired at the time of the crash, Gossen said.
Gobert was sitting in the backseat of the Honda and was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Sam was Hebert’s front seat passenger and was wearing his seat belt but sustained fatal injuries and died at a local hospital on Dec. 27, the statement said.
Both Hebert and the driver of the truck were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash and sustained minor injuries. Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers.