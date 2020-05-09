A Basile woman and Eunice man were killed in a head-on collision on the Choupique Bayou Bridge in Calcasieu Parish Friday.
Corrina Anne Fontenot, 48, of Basile and Michael Vidrine, 38, of Eunice were killed when Fontenot’s 2007 Ford Focus was struck head-on by a 2010 Buick Lacrosse driven by 78-year-old Charles Wright of Hackberry around 4:15 p.m. on the top of the bridge, Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman Trooper Derek Senegal said.
Wright was driving south on La. 27 and crossed over the center line. Cause of the crash is still being investigated.
Fontenot was wearing a seat belt but sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Vidrine was sitting in the back of Fontenot’s Ford Focus and was not wearing a seat belt. A front seat passenger in Fontenot’s vehicle was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, the release said.
Wright and a passenger in his Buick Lacrosse suffered minor to moderate injuries and were taken to an area hospital. Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
Standard toxicology samples were taken from both drivers, Senegal said.