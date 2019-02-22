An aide to Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins, arrested Feb. 16 for pandering, has resigned.

Higgins, who represents Louisiana 3rd Congressional District that includes much of Acadiana, accepted Prunty’s resignation earlier this week, according to Andrew David, Higgins’ communications director.

“He is no longer with our office,” David wrote in an email to The Acadiana Advocate.

Prunty, 47, was charged with two counts of pandering in connection with a bust on five Lafayette Parish massage parlors that allegedly involved human sex trafficking, pandering and prostitution.

Eight other people were arrested in the roundup that followed a 17-month investigation sparked by complaints from businesses and neighbors of the massage parlors.

Prunty’s address in the arrest report is listed as the 200 block of Chimney Rock Boulevard in Lafayette. Another person arrested in the roundup, Pingjuan Xia, 36, who was charged with pandering, prostitution by massage and massage parlor prohibited sexual conduct, also listed her address as the 200 block of Chimney Rock Boulevard in Lafayette.