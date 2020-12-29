The State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested a Sunset woman for setting fire to a relative’s mobile home Christmas night.
Delanna Francis, 33, was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on one count of simple arson, according to a news release.
Around 11 p.m. on Dec. 25, the Sunset Fire Department requested the assistance of the State Fire Marshal's Office to determine the origin and cause of a mobile home fire located in the 200 block of Doral Street.
Following an assessment of the scene and evidence collection, SFM deputies determined the fire was intentionally set and Francis was identified as a suspect in the case.
Investigators learned the owner of the home had been allowing Francis to stay there, but recently asked her to leave following an altercation. They also learned a vehicle matching the description of Francis’ vehicle, as well as a woman matching Francis’ description, were seen on the property shortly before the fire was observed.
In an interview with deputies, Francis admitted to being on the property at the time of the fire. She was then placed under arrest in connection with the case.