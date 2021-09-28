An increase in crime has prompted the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office and the Abbeville Police Department to reactivate a cooperative violent crimes task force, according to a statement from Eddie Langlinais, director of the task force and information officer for the VPSO.
The VCTF Criminal Suppression Unit began conducting patrols Monday, Langlinais said, focusing on street crimes and violence in the Abbeville area.
While conducting patrols Monday evening, the VCTF-CSU observed a white Kia parked at a residence on the 300 block of Dutel Street occupied by three males. One of the males appeared to be wearing a black ski mask. When the vehicle drove away, the VCTF-CSU attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver refused to stop and officers pursued. The vehicle subsequently crashed at the intersection of John Boudreaux Road and Simoneaux Road.
The occupants exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. After the VCTF-CSU secured the area and ensured public safety, an extensive search recovered a black ski mask, narcotics, and a loaded assault rifle.
“I’m confident the actions of the VCTS-CSU prevented a major crime from taking place," Langlinais said. "The personnel within the VCTF-CSU from the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Abbeville Police Department are working together to make a safer Vermilion Parish."
The VCTF is asking the public for information concerning the white Kia and any of the occupants. If you have information on this or any other crime, you’re encouraged to call (337) 740-4501, or download and log on to the P3 App to report your tips anonymously, where you can earn a cash reward.
The unit was also successful in an unrelated arrest of Casley Mire, 61, for illegal carrying of a weapon by a convicted felon, obstruction of justice, contempt of court, possession of a firearm with controlled substance, and possession of Scheduled II controlled substance. Mire was booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center with a bond set at $19,000.