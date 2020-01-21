Cajun Cannabis owner Travis DeYoung was formally indicted Jan. 14 on drug and weapons charges stemming from a sheriff’s office April sweep of his personal vehicle and CBD business.
DeYoung, of Youngsville, was formally charged in two separate cases with felony possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug and felony possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug, felony possession of a gun during the sale or distribution of a controlled dangerous substance and two counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
DeYoung’s arraignment is scheduled for March 10.
The drug in question was Delta 9-tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC. THC is the psychoactive chemical in marijuana that gets users high. Previously, Louisiana law defined any substance derived from the cannabis plant as marijuana, even if it had zero trace of THC.
CBD, or cannabidiol, is a non-psychoactive compound extracted from the cannabis plant. It's typically extracted from hemp, a variety of cannabis distinct from marijuana because it's low in THC. In 2018, federal law stated that hemp and marijuana were genetically distinct and hemp and hemp-derived products, with less than 0.3 percent THC, were allowable for legal sale nationwide.
The difference between state and federal law created a legal gray zone that CBD retailers jumped on, but were also wary of.
In the past, the CBD store owner said he knew there were risks associated with opening his business but believed the risks were worth advancing knowledge and acceptance about the CBD industry. DeYoung and his attorney, Michael Domingue, maintained that DeYoung’s products were THC-free and had been tested by a third-party lab facility.
“I was fully aware of the risks and I take full responsibility for my actions,” DeYoung said after his release from jail. “Eventually as people, elected officials and law enforcement are informed and educated about the healing effects of CBD oil, this issue will go away as being controversial.”
The Cajun Cannabis owner spent a handful of days in jail after he was pulled over in his vehicle on April 24 and his business was searched by law enforcement, less than a week after he opened his CBD and hemp-focused retail shop and café in the 3800 block of Johnston Street.
Deputies seized 17 bottles of CBD oil, 14 bottles of CBD gummies, 69 glass jars of CBD Shatter, a box of CBD mints and a handgun from DeYoung’s vehicle, they said.
They then seized another handgun, over 1,800 capsules containing CBD/THC; honey containing CBD/THC; mints containing CBD/THC; dog treats containing CBD/THC; about 37,000 gross grams of CBD; less than 1 gross gram of marijuana; over 900 gross grams of CBD/THC edibles and over 150 gross grams of CBD/THC vapes or Shatter from DeYoung’s Johnston Street storefront.
In total, DeYoung was booked on over a dozen drug and weapons charges.
Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber said at the time DeYoung’s arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation after multiple complaints were made about illegal activity at the Cajun Cannabis storefront. Police bought products from Cajun Cannabis and they tested positive for THC, but Garber did not reveal the level of THC in the products.
Garber also said DeYoung was selling products outside of his storefront but didn’t elaborate.
In early June, the Louisiana Legislature passed two laws that created a framework for the legal sale of hemp-derived CBD and the growth of industrial grade hemp. The sale of CBD is being regulated by the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, who put in place temporary permits while the agency works out a regulatory framework for the product.
Businesses aren’t allowed to sell non-U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved edibles or beverages, or any smokable or vapable products. They’re also required to label every product with a scannable QR code that will take customers to a webpage detailing the product’s THC content and other metrics.
The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control listed Cajun Cannabis as a permitted CBD retailer as of Jan. 7.