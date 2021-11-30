A woman was shot multiple times in the 2800 block of Northeast Evangeline Thruway Monday night, the Lafayette Police Department said.
Officers responded to the scene around 10:26 p.m. and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.