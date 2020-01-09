The poor relationship between former Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard and Sheriff Mark Garber in part led new Mayor-President Josh Guillory to ask for Aguillard's resignation or be fired.
Guillory was sworn in as mayor-president officially at noon Monday. Shortly after that, Aguillard submitted his resignation.
Guillory, who had rebuffed questions about why he's replacing Aguillard, said Thursday morning on conservative talk radio KPEL that Garber wasn't directly involved in his decision, but played a role in it.
"Part of my decision-making process was the significant hit to their relationship," he said. It wasn't a boots on the ground problem with officers. It was leadership, he added.
Guillory said he has "the utmost respect for the sheriff. I know my administration will have a good relationship with him."
The previous administration of Mayor-President Joel Robideaux did not have a good relationship with Garber. Neither Robideaux nor Aguillard,who was hired by Robideaux in 2016, supported a failed half-cent sales tax Garber proposed in December 2018 for law enforcement. Robideaux was non-committal. Aguillard opposed the tax.
The Robideaux administration also came under fire for, in some opinions, not adequately funding the jail operated by the sheriff's office. Garber sued Lafayette Consolidated Government in October asking the 15th Judicial District Court to determine which costs of the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center the parish has to pay and how much.
The sheriff, in August, asked LCG to pay the $1.75 million in salaries of 35 employees the sheriff's office pays. Those employees provide services in areas the parish is legally obligated to pay, including jail maintenance, food service, health care/mental health care, education and chaplain/clergy. Garber didn't ask LCG to pay all the state-mandated jail costs it's supposed to pay. The 2019-20 budget submitted by Robideaux to the council did not fund the 35 positions for the fiscal year that began Nov. 1.
In its response to the lawsuit filed Nov. 8, LCG said the sheriff, in the past, selected medical providers and submitted invoices to LCG for payment, but those costs exceeded the parish's legal obligations because they included medical care provided to non-parish prisoners, who the parish isn't obligated to pay for, or city prisoners who are already covered by an intergovernmental agreement.
LCG's obligation to pay mandated expenses, the response states, is limited based on reasonableness.
On Monday, the day Robideaux left office, LCG filed a legal document as part of the lawsuit accusing the Sheriff's Office of overcharging the parish for the care of state inmates.
Guillory said Thursday he believes in the next couple of weeks or months the lawsuit will be resolved.