Shots fired, two arrested downtown Saturday night
Shots were fired in Downtown Lafayette on Saturday night, police say.
Two men were in jail Sunday, in separate arrests — both accused of carrying guns downtown. Neither is accused of firing a gun. Police are still investigating the shots, a spokeswoman says.
The arrests happened at about 1 a.m., while downtown was still crowded after Festival International activities had wrapped up.
Martinez Hotard, 19, was booked with two counts illegal carrying of weapons.
Lafayette Police confirmed Hotard was arrested after he allegedly was in a fight. They found a weapon on them during their pat-down and shots were fired.
Another man, Malik Charles, 22, was arrested downtown after police found he was carrying guns. He was booked with two counts illegal carrying of weapons.
Fatal crash near Jennings leaves two elderly women dead
A one-car crash near Jennings claimed the lives of two elderly women, State Troopers say.
Hattie Minor, 76, of Houston, and Earnestine Bell, 79, of Angie, died in the Saturday afternoon accident on I-10 near Roanoke, troopers say.
The accident happened about five miles west of Jennings, troopers said.
The preliminary investigation revealed a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban SUV driven by Minor was traveling east on I-10 and ran off the left side of the roadway and rolled over several times causing Bell to be ejected, troopers say.
Minor and Bell sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and were pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson Davis Parish Coroner’s Office. Minor was properly restrained and Bell was not properly restrained.
The rear seat passenger, a 78-year-old person from Houston, was properly restrained at the time of the crash and was transported to a Jennings area hospital with minor injuries.
A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
Police still looking for “dangerous” suspect in Crowley shooting
Police in Crowley say they still are searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect in connection with a shooting that left one person injured Saturday afternoon.
The shooting happened in the 100 block of Dorn Street.
According to Chief Jimmy Broussard, witnesses told responding officers two to three rounds were fired at the victim. The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Police are identifying the suspect as Scott Johnson of Crowley.