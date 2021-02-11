A Lafayette Parish School System employee has been arrested after accusations she had sex with a foreign exchange student, the Youngsville Police Department said Thursday.
Kimberly Wellman-Rich, 36, was arrested Thursday morning on counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, indecent behavior with a juvenile, encouraging or contributing to the delinquency of a child and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Her husband, Jeffrey Rich, is accused of knowing about the abuse and was booked on counts of accessory after the fact to felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, a department statement said.
Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux said Wellman-Rich’s bond is set at $72,500 and Rich’s bond is currently set at $10,000.
Boudreaux said an investigation into the couple began after the agency was forwarded a complaint from a Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services intake office on Jan. 22. An anonymous caller alleged to DCFS staff that Wellman-Rich was having a sexual relationship with a foreign exchange student in her care.
Through interviews with witnesses and evidence collection, investigators determined Wellman-Rich abused the student beginning when he was 15, until he was removed from her household on Jan. 26 by the Lafayette Parish School System and his foreign exchange host program, Boudreaux said. It was not specified by law enforcement how long the inappropriate relationship lasted.
LPSS issued a statement Thursday morning confirming that school officials are aware of the allegations of inappropriate behavior. The school system is cooperating with law enforcement and would not be commenting on the matter, according to the statement.
The legal age of consent in Louisiana is 17.
Investigators also determined the couple supplied the teen with marijuana, and allowed him to smoke and drink alcohol in their home.