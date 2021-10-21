Interim Lafayette Police Chief Wayne Griffin has been suspended following allegations of sexual harassment, officials announced Thursday evening.

The police department is launching an investigation into the allegations, according to a news release from Lafayette Consolidated Government.

Griffin will be placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, the release said.

Mayor-President Josh Guillory ordered the suspension and investigation after a complaint was delivered to LCG Thursday afternoon.

“This administration has zero tolerance for sexual harassment,” Guillory said in the prepared statement. “We take this matter seriously. I trust in the training, experience, and professionalism of our human resources manager to lead a fair and impartial investigation.”

The announcement comes after community activist Marja Broussard alleged that Griffin may soon face a sexual harassment complaint during a Lafayette City Council meeting Tuesday.

At that meeting, Griffin would not address the complaint and said he had no plans to resign.

"I certainly think it's the appropriate thing to do," City Council member Glenn Lazard said Thursday. "It's appropriate, but I'm just extremely frustrated with all the chaos. It undermines public confidence and trust in the police department and the decision making."

Maj. Monte Potier will take command of the Lafayette Police Department until further notice, according to the LCG statement.

Griffin took over as police chief after former Chief Thomas Glover was fired by Guillory two weeks ago for undisclosed reasons.

Since his firing, Glover has alleged that he may have been fired for political reasons.