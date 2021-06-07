Three women were arrested Sunday following a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Breaux Bridge.
Officers responded around 2 p.m. Sunday to a shooting at an apartment complex on Margaret Street, according to a statement from the Breaux Bridge Police Department.
No one was injured in that shooting.
Officers say they were able to locate the vehicle involved in the shooting and perform a traffic stop.
The following suspects were arrested and transported to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center for booking: Marshelle Davis, 23, of Orange, Texas; Markeisha Guidry, 23, of Lafayette; and Lerneisha Stevenson, 38, of Lafayette.