A Breaux Bridge man was killed after his vehicle ran off the road and rolled over while traveling on La. 31 in Cecilia.
Bryan Hebert, 57, was traveling north on La. 31 near Brown Drive around 8:30 p.m. Thursday when he ran off the road to the right while entering a left-hand curve, according to a release from the Louisiana State Police.
Hebert then overcorrected to the left, crossed the southbound lane and ran off the highway. His 2004 Chevrolet Silverado then rolled over. Hebert was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office, the release said.
Impairment is unknown and the crash remains under investigation.