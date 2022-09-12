Two Opelousas men were booked on weapons charges after detectives investigated a planned illegal gun sale, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.
Kenneth Troy Manuel, 26, was booked with three counts of possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon. Manuel has a prior criminal history of illegal carrying of weapons, resisting arrest, illegal possession of stolen firearm, and assault by drive by shooting, according to an LPSO statement.
Michael Terrell Albert, 22, was booked with three counts possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon. Albert has a criminal history of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, illegal possession of stolen things, and simple burglary, according to LPSO.
Their arrests followed an investigation into an illegal gun sale that investigators were told was going to take place in Opelousas, Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said.
Detectives found a silver Toyota with two men inside, and found two semi-automatic handguns and a 22-caliber Uzi, the sheriff said. When detectives ran the names of the two men, they learned that both of them are convicted felons, Guidroz said.
Anyone with information about illegal firearm activity is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516. Callers can remain anonymous upon request and the information is kept strictly confidential.