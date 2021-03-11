Community members and loved ones are grieving after a Scott woman was injured and her daughter killed before her husband committed suicide Tuesday morning.

When Scott police officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of Mills Street at Short’s Mobile Home Subdivision around 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, they were met by Kellie Boudreaux. The 47-year-old was seriously injured and met officers at the door of the home. Officers tended to her injuries before Acadian Ambulance Services transported her to a local hospital, a statement from the Scott Police Department said.

The bodies of 51-year-old Kendall Boudreaux and the couple’s 14-year-old daughter Kynlie Boudreaux were found in a bedroom in the home. Preliminary findings from the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office listed Kendall Boudreaux’s death as a suicide and the child’s as a homicide, with both suffering gunshot wounds to the head.

Kellie Boudreaux is hospitalized and was listed in critical but stable condition Thursday afternoon, the Scott Police Department said.

Daisy Credeur Cormier, a family friend, posted a letter on Facebook on behalf of Kellie Boudreaux’s family updating the community and friends on the situation and thanking people for their support. The family asked for privacy and a halt to outreach at this time. Kellie Boudreaux’s mother and sister said they are visiting her daily and are “extremely encouraged” by her progress.

“I know everything is difficult to process and I know we all desperately want answers, but the truth is that our focus is not the answers or the why behind this incident or the how long it will take for Kellie to get better. We simply don’t have the answers to give you,” Kellie Boudreaux’s sister, Mendi, communicated.

The family said they are leaning on their faith throughout the ordeal.

“God’s word says ‘trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him and He will direct your steps.’ I pray for you the peace that surpasses understanding as you cope with this incident. I pray health and wellness over your mind and emotions. Thank you for loving us!,” the post said.

The couple’s daughter, Kynlie, was a student at L.J. Alleman Fine Arts Magnet Academy. Principal Eric Luquette sent a condolence message to school families after the tragedy. Additional counselors and social workers will be available on campus throughout the week to offer support and a listening ear to students and staff as part of the district’s crisis response plan, the note said.

“Our sympathy goes out to this student’s family, as well as our L.J. Alleman community. While we want to respect this family’s privacy during this time of grief, the loss of any student impacts us all,” Luquette wrote.

Short’s Mobile Home Subdivision was quiet Wednesday in the aftermath of the shooting, as neighbors tried to put together what little information existed about the incident and make sense of what happened. A neighbor of the Boudreauxs, who requested not to be named, said he’d lived a couple doors down from the family for more than a decade.

He described the family as friendly and tight-knit. They shared a typical neighborly relationship — chatting while mowing the lawn, sharing a few beers each month as they caught up about life, exchanging pleasantries during their daily routine.

The neighbor had seen Kendall and Kynlie throwing a ball together in their yard last week, and the teen was smiling and bright, “like she always was.” To his knowledge, the family hadn’t suffered any sudden life changes, like a financial upheaval or job loss, and he hadn’t witnessed or heard anything to suggest strife or potential abuse.

The neighbor said he did not hear the gunshots and woke to the presence of police units outside in the aftermath. He said he and other neighbors are baffled. The neighbor said he’d seen the family come and go Monday during their normal routine and by Tuesday morning they were gone — Kendall and Kynlie tragically dead, and Kellie in the hospital. It was a shock, he said.

“You don’t know what goes on in someone’s home behind closed doors...but there was nothing obvious out there,” he said.