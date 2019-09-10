A woman critically injured in a West Willow Street apartment fire has been released from the hospital, authorities say.
Lafayette Fire spokesman Alton Trahan said the 57-year-old woman is recovering well after her release Monday. Firefighters discovered the woman unconscious from smoke inhalation after a neighbor reported smoke coming from her unit at the Willow Park Apartments around 2 a.m. Sept. 3.
Investigators concluded the fire started after a cigarette was improperly discarded in a small waste basket in the living room. There was not a working smoke detector in the apartment, Trahan said. The fire was ruled an accident.