An 18-year-old Eunice man was arrested in connection with a Jan. 6 shooting, KATC reports.
Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said 18-year-old Demante Gallow was arrested and booked into the St. Landry Parish jail on a charge of principal to attempted first-degree murder.
Gallow was arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 shooting in the 700 block of Lewis Street in Eunice.
During that incident, one person, identified by police as a juvenile victim, was shot.
Fontenot said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.