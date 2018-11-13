An argument that started on Facebook resulted in a stabbing Monday in a St. Martinville apartment complex, Police Chief Ricky Martin said.
Martin said there is a warrant for the arrest of April Wesley, of New Iberia, on suspicion of aggravated second-degree battery.
Martin said Wesley is suspected of arriving at the victim’s residence in the Chateau Martin Apartments, where the two women engaged in a physical fight. At some point Wesley stabbed the victim once in the leg, Martin said.
Martin said the victim was treated at a hospital and released.