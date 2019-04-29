The bond for Cajun Cannabis owner Travis DeYoung was reduced Monday after he spent the weekend in jail following his arrest and a law enforcement sweep of his CBD shop.
Judge Jules Edwards signed off on DeYoung’s bond reduction Monday morning, dropping his bond amount from $322,000 to $97,000, DeYoung’s attorney Michael Domingue said.
DeYoung was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on 17 charges Thursday morning, including a count of felony possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances.
DeYoung’s bond was originally set Thursday evening and confirmed by a judge during DeYoung’s 72-hour hearing Friday morning, Domingue said. He said his client is doing well and they’re working to get him out of law enforcement custody.
“My main concern is getting him out of jail,” he said.
DeYoung was arrested after a traffic stop Wednesday night. Deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office then executed a search warrant on his Johnston Street storefront, seizing CBD oil, CBD-infused gummies and other edible products, and two handguns from his vehicle and store, among other items.
He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail Thursday morning around 7 a.m.
Lafayette Sheriff Mark Garber said Thursday afternoon the arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation after multiple complaints were filed about illegal activity at the Cajun Cannabis storefront. Police bought products from Cajun Cannabis and they tested positive for THC, but Garber did not reveal the level of THC in the products.
CBD, short for cannabidiol, is a non-psychoactive compound found in the cannabis plant. It's typically extracted from hemp, a variety of cannabis distinct from marijuana because it's low in THC, the chemical in cannabis that gets users high. The store's offerings included CBD oils as well as CBD-infused candles, lotions, bath products and drinks.
Hemp is genetically distinct from marijuana according to the Congressional Research Service and has no more than 0.3 percent THC.
Cajun Cannabis' products comply with federal regulations that distinguish between marijuana and hemp. Louisiana regulatory authorities, though, contend that the sale of CBD products is illegal. The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control said that products containing even zero percent THC are illegal.
"There’s no percentage that I’m aware of that’s a threshold or cutoff for state law," Garber said.
The differences in federal and state law surrounding the hemp plant and CBD products have created confusion about what will be enforced and if businesses will be barred from selling CBD products in Louisiana.
Other Lafayette businesses and retailers advertise the sale of hemp and CBD-infused products, but Garber said his department would not strip CBD products from all storefronts in the area.
"This is not something where we’re going to check every store that sells a CBD product or we’re going searching through inventories at Sam’s Club and Costco and things like that. This was in response to multiple, specific complaints asking us to look into something," he said.
Garber said outcry from the public that his office specifically targeted DeYoung and his business was "absurd."
"We target crime. We’re not targeting Mr. DeYoung as a person and we’re not targeting his business. We’re simply responding to complaints," he said.
The sheriff said the decision to execute a search warrant and arrest Mr. DeYoung was made after careful consideration and consultation with the district attorney's office. Garber said his department is obligated to investigate when accusations of criminal activity are made.