A Lafayette woman died from injuries suffered in a Johnston Street crash Sunday evening, according to a Monday news release from the Lafayette Police Department.
Toni Garner, 44, of Lafayette, died at a local hospital after the wreck. The driver of another vehicle, a man who has not been identified, suffered minor to moderate injuries. He was listed in stable condition at a local hospital as of Monday afternoon.
The wreck happened at about 6:13 p.m. Sunday when Garner attempted to turn into a private parking lot in the 4500 block of Johnston Street, which is near the intersection of Camellia Boulevard. The driver of another vehicle, who was traveling in the opposite direction, struck Garner's vehicle.
Toxicology results are pending. The investigation is being led by the Lafayette Police Traffic Unit.