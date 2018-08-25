One person was killed and four others were injured after a major crash on Johnson Street in Lafayette Saturday, leading to the DWI arrest of the driver of one of the vehicles, according to a Lafayette Police Department press release.
Five people were initially hospitalized after two vehicles crashed around 12:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Johnston Street, police said. One driver, 57-year-old Christopher Mouledous, later died in a hospital.
The other driver, a 26-year-old woman, was arrested on DWI, police said. She has not yet been named.
Police continue to investigate.