The Lafayette Police Department is searching for two male suspects accused of robbing a convenience store on Verot School Road at gunpoint Monday night.
Lafayette officers responded to the convenience store in the 300 block of Verot School Road around 8:35 p.m. Monday and were informed by the store clerk that two men entered the business, brandished a pistol and demanded cash from the register. One of the men went to the register and removed an undisclosed amount of cash, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Mouton said in a statement.
Both suspects then fled the business on foot. One of the men was described as wearing a red jacket and the other as wearing a white jacket.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.