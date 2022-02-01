A St. Martinville man was killed in a Monday vehicle crash after another driver crossed the center line and struck him head-on in Iberia Parish.
The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Darnell Road near La Belle Boulevard in Iberia Parish. Curray Williams, 42, of St. Martinville, was driving north on Darnell Road in a 2008 Nissan Altima when a southbound 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 69-year-old Jean Breaux, crossed the centerline and struck Williams head-on, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Williams was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries, the statement said.
Breaux was restrained but was injured and she was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Impairment on the part of either driver is unknown and the crash remains under investigation. Charges are pending, Gossen said.