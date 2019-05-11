A St. Mary Parish Councilman was booked Saturday in his second arrest of the week, KATC reports.
James Bennett, 50, was booked for allegedly violating a protective order. According to a Berwick Police Department spokesperson, video footage shows Bennett violated a protective order barring him from coming within 100 yards of the victim.
On Monday, he was booked on counts of possession of Schedule III narcotics, possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances and stalking after Louisiana State Police executed a search warrant on his home.
The warrant was in relation to the stalking case.
Bennett was arrested earlier this year by the Berwick Police Department for stalking. State Police was contacted because Bennett continued to stalk his victim outside of the Berwick Police Department’s jurisdiction, authorities said.