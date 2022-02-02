A nursing home worker is accused of stealing from an infirm resident, making over $18,000 in charges on the woman’s credit card and paying off charges with the woman’s bank accounts.
Tranessa Compton, 30, of Mamou, was arrested Monday on 259 counts of access device fraud, 16 counts of identity theft and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail. Her bond was set at $26,000, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
The investigation began when a complaint was filed with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office Jan. 3 alleging a nursing home resident with infirmities was being financially exploited.
Detectives determined the woman’s credit card was stolen after she became a resident at the nursing home on Nov. 1; administrators confirmed Compton worked in the victim’s hall and had access to her room, the sheriff’s office statement said.
Between Nov. 18 and Dec. 30, 259 fraudulent credit card charges were made totaling $18,378.48. During the same time period, the victim’s bank accounts were used to make 16 credit card payments totaling $17,451.93, the statement said.
Detectives acquired audio recordings from the credit card company they say capture Compton claiming to be the victim and supplying the woman’s personal information, such as date of birth and social security number, to gain access to the account. In the final recorded call, Compton attempted to block the company from canceling the stolen card, the sheriff’s office said.
The detectives said they also acquired video and photo evidence of Compton and a male, not identified by officials, using the card until it was canceled. On several occasions, Compton used the allegedly stolen card in the presence of juveniles, the statement said.
When questioned, the sheriff’s office said Compton initially denied involvement, then stated the victim had allowed her to use the card to purchase Christmas gifts for her children.