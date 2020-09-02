A Eunice High assistant principal was arrested on cruelty to a juvenile and resisting arrest after an incident at his home.
Brett Semien, 45, of Church Point, was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on counts of cruelty to a juvenile, resisting arrest and simple battery on a police officer after St. Landry Parish sheriff’s deputies responded to his home in the 900 block of Joe W. Road on Monday, according to a statement from department spokesperson Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux.
The victim said Semien became angry after the juvenile reported seeing a snake on the property but lost track of the animal. Deputies reported the juvenile was allergic to snake anti-venom following a previous injury. Semien and his child went to their pasture to use their bush hog to kill the snake, but the juvenile could not affix the arms to the machine, the release said.
The juvenile told investigators Semien stepped down from the tractor and proceeded to punch him in the stomach twice, the second time causing him to black out. While on the ground, the victim said Semien kicked him in the chest, Thibodeaux said.
Affter arriving at the home, deputies sought medical attention for the juvenile. Semien became upset and told deputies they could not speak to his children and ordered the juveniles inside their home, the sheriff’s office release said. Semien was informed of his rights and invoked his right to remain silent.
At the same time, Semien refused to follow deputies’ commands, the release said. The sheriff’s office said he repeatedly walked away from deputies after they asked him to stand near a four wheeler on the property, wouldn’t comply when officers asked him to remain standing, turn around or put his hands on his head, and at one point struck a deputy in the chest as he attempted to handcuff Semien.
While resisting, Semien informed officers he had a firearm on his person. The gun was removed from his waistband after the assistant principal stopped resisting, Thibodeaux said.
“The fact that Semien was armed while he was passively then “forcibly” resisting arrest and not complying with the commands of a deputy trying to render aid to a juvenile victim could have resulted in a deadly force encounter,” Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said in the release.
“I would like to thank both Semien and my deputy in remaining calm and deescalating the situation. I urge everyone to comply with the lawful orders of an officer and if there is a problem the way a law enforcement officer handles a situation, to report it to their administration,” he said.